Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen slash price on Boston mansion

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are itching to unload their Boston-area mansion, slashing the price of their 5-acre home by more than $5 million.

The Brookline, Massachusetts home, which the football star and supermodel listed for just under $40 million in August, is now up for grabs for $33.9 million, Mansion Global reports. The house, which sits at 9,716 feet and was built in 2013, has been the couple’s home throughout Brady’s career for the New England Patriots.

Brady and Bündchen, who are raising their two kids as well as Brady’s son from a previous relationship, first listed the house after the football player signed a contract to stay with the New England Patriots until 2021. Because Brady is 42 years old, rumors have swirled that the star player is considering retirement. He and Bündchen were even spotted home-shopping in Greenwich, Connecticut, this summer.

But while players Brady’s age typically make decision whether to keep playing at the end of ever season, Brady has also previously stated that he has no plans to retire football until he’s 45.

The house, which star architect Richard Landry built in the classic New England style, has five bedrooms, a three-car garage, a gym, a spa, a garden, a barn-style guesthouse and a large circular driveway with room for up to 20 cars. Beth Dickerson of Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty is the agent overseeing the sale.

It is not immediately clear why Brady and Bündchen want to sell fast. But contrary to popular belief, celebrity real estate can sit on the market for longer and prove to be a difficult sell — those who have the millions to shell out on one often want to build a custom property.

Email Veronika Bondarenko