The luxury real estate space comes with many opportunities, but there are challenges as well: for example, how can you bring more potential homebuyers to see properties in a destination or remote market? The answer may be simpler than you think: invest in virtual technologies.

That’s certainly the view of David McHugh, a real estate professional with LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in Vail and Beaver Creek, Colorado. “Vail and Beaver Creek is a second-home market,” he explains. “90% of my buyers don’t live there. And that’s really where we embrace technology, to get in front of those people. It saves them time.”

Virtual reality enables clients to experience a home for the first time without having to travel to it — but more than that, it’s exciting and offers clients a unique means to engage. “Many people have never experienced virtual reality,” says McHugh. “It’s a much easier way to start a conversation with someone when they try something new that they’ve never done before.”

To him, the return on investment for these tools might as well be a thousand to one. “I always want to be so far ahead of everyone else that I’m not worried about the broker at some other company, and that’s the game changer.”

