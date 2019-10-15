Actor Elijah Wood lists Hobbit-style bungalows for $2M

Elijah Wood’s two-house Venice, California compound is on the market and it looks like it came straight out of a “Lord of the Rings” movie.

As first reported by the Los Angeles Times, the actor known for playing Frodo Baggins in the classic film trilogy has listed his two-bungalow compound for $1.995 million. Together, the two bungalows take up 1,400 square feet and boasts two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Surrounding tall grass, garden shrubs and bamboo trees give the entire space a woodsy, whimsical vibe.

The front property has been designed and built in the Craftsman style in 1921. It holds a bedroom with views of the bamboo trees as well as a galley-style kitchen and a dining area. The second bungalow has a small kitchen, a second dining area and a living room. Two decks join each other and surround both properties.

Actor Elijah Wood listed his two-bungalow compound in Venice, California earlier this week. The actor known for playing Frodo Baggins in the “Lords of the Rings” trilogy is asking for $1.995 million. The two bungalows sit at 1,400 square feet and have two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Douglas Elliman’s Juliette Hohnen has the listing. Tall grass, gardens and bamboo surround the two properties and give it a “cabin” vibe. The inside boasts wooden-beam ceilings, cork floors and large windows that bring in plenty of natural light. Wood purchased the compound for $1.2 million back in 2004. Records show that Wood has been renting the property out for as much $5,250 a month over the last few years.

“The front cottage features high vaulted ceilings with gorgeous wooden beams in the living and dining rooms, cork-tile flooring, and an abundance of natural light throughout,” reads the listing. “Both the bedroom and full kitchen open to the rear outdoor deck with space for entertaining or relaxing with a book.”

Douglas Elliman’s Juliette Hohnen holds the listing along with colleagues Angela Somawardhana and Mary Ruiz.

Wood, a child actor who rose to international fame following the first “Lord of the Rings” in 2001, bought the two properties together in 2004 for $1.2 million. Records also show that he has been leasing them out for as much as $5,250 a month over the past few years.

Email Veronika Bondarenko