Just months after moving into an $8.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills, Justin Bieber may already have plans to sell the colossal property — that is, if you believe a series of middle-of-the-night Instagram photos he posted Friday morning.

In the wee hours of Friday morning, the 25-year-old pop star posted more than a dozen photos of his 6,100-square-foot villa to his 120 million Instagram followers. He and model Hailey Baldwin had purchased the mansion, which they nicknamed “The Tropics,” for $8.5 million back in March, a few months after getting married in a much-publicized ceremony.

Listed then by Hilton & Hyland, the original ask was for $8.99 million.

“I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” Bieber wrote under a photo of a living room and a kitchen.

In the late-night posting binge, Bieber then uploaded more than a dozen photos of the property, which is decorated in the pop star’s notoriously over-the-top style. Shots include a staircase lined with banana-leaf-print wallpaper, a wine cellar, skateboard decks, and a den with a hanging chair and a giant photo of the newlyweds.

“Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested?” Bieber wrote under a photo of his feet overlooking a staircase and an entertainment room.

“I’ll sell it with all the furniture,” Bieber wrote under another photo. “MAKE AN OFFER.”

But Bieber’s unexpected home-selling spree did not go over as well as the pop singer may have expected. Followers immediately started responding with wry comments — many suggested $1, $2 and $5 and one user wrote that “this is what happens when Hailey [Baldwin] isn’t home.”

“a crisp high five… final offer,” wrote Instagram user alyssawalker9.

At least one Instagram user suggested that Bieber get an agent rather than trying to sell the house on his own on Instagram.

“Get a Realtor my guy,” wrote user angieswift.

In the end, it is not clear whether Bieber was looking for some late-night laughs or is seriously planning to sell the home — but, as the comments indicate, the late-night real estate announcement has generated lots of attention around the property.

