Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) released Tuesday a brand new staging inspiration guide for its agents. The guide, created by Max Wilker, the style director at Meredith Corporation – the publisher of the Better Homes and Gardens magazine – provides agents with 14 pages of tips and suggestions for every room of the house.

“BHGRE’s partnership with Meredith Corporation and the Better Homes Gardens media brand uniquely positions us to provide valuable insights and inspiration before, during and after the homebuying and selling process,” Sherry Chris, the CEO of BGHRE said, in a statement. “The Staging Inspiration Guide is not only designed to save agents and sellers valuable money and time, it has been created to transform any style of home into a showcase with the goal of maximizing sales prices.”

The guide’s creation is aimed at helping agents position homes to get top dollar on the market, by following top style trends. Wilker, who has helped BHGRE agents for the past 11 years, identified three trends for the guide: farmhouse chic, updated classic and modern upgrade.

Among the suggestions included in the guide are: concentrating on entry foyers to make a great first impression; showcasing well-trafficked family/living rooms; tapping into the trend of “outdoor living” with the use of fire pits, water features and outdoor furniture; as well as general tips on working with sellers to elevate the look of their home.

The guide also features affordable staging opportunities using home decor products that are part of the Better Homes and Garden collection at Walmart.

“Home staging is migrating from a nice-to-have into a form of competitive property marketing advantage,” Wilker said in a statement.

“The unique approach outlined in this guide embraces the latest design and color trends and infuses them with design, furniture and home accessory tips to make any property fresh and current,” Wilker added. “BHGRE agents now have an exclusive tool to bring their brand to life in the design and staging of the property in a way no other agents can.”