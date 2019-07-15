Better Homes and Gardens perks extended to BHGRE clients

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) announced Monday an exclusive new set of perks for consumers that choose BHGRE for their real estate needs.

Through BHGRE, clients can now access the Better Homes and Gardens brand’s Insider program, which allows agents to share with their clients a bevy of lifestyle resources for just $10 a year – which the agent pays and gifts to clients. The company says the value of the program is nearly $500.

“BHGRE is a brand relevant before, during and after the real estate transaction, and we work to help consumers live their best lives in their homes,” Jennifer Marchetti, chief marketing officer at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, said in a statement. “Our strategic relationship with the Better Homes & Gardens media brand provides us with greater access to information relevant to home owners than others in the real estate industry.”

BHGRE licenses its name and brand from the lifestyle magazine and media company Better Homes and Gardens.

Members that belong to Better Homes and Gardens’ Insider program – which costs the price of a magazine subscription and additional fee of $19.99 a year if you’re not a BHGRE client – get access to a set of perks that includes a free room design makeover consultation with a Havenly professional interior designer, behind-the-scenes access to the magazine’s professionals and events, unlimited access to the magazine’s archives, ad-free access to the website and exclusive deals and coupons.

“We are excited to offer [Better Homes and Gardens] Insider to the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate network at this incredible value,” said Courtney Mason, vice president of paid products at Meredith Corporation, the parent company of Better Homes and Gardens.

“[Better Homes and Gardens] Insider members get the inspiration and resources they want to make their dreams a reality,” Mason added. “And the BHGRE network is perfectly positioned to offer Insider’s benefits and content to new home buyers and sellers – exactly when they need it the most.”

BHGRE is among the franchise affiliates of Realogy Franchise Group, which includes, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, Climb Real Estate, ERA Real Estate and Sotheby’s International Realty.

