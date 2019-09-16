Another BHGRE franchise launches iBuyer comparison tool

As iBuyer platforms like Zillow Offers, Opendoor and Offerpad continue to scoop up more market share, another Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) franchise is looking to bring its consumers full transparency with an iBuyer comparison tool.

Based in Dallas, BHGRE Winans last week launched the Flex Move program, a white-labeled version of the proprietary Offer Optimizer software from real estate tech startup zavvie. BHGRE Winans joins BHGRE Metro Brokers in Atlanta in offering the tool, and others are planning to launch their own soon.

“The role of a professional real estate agent continues to be vital to the sale of a home, especially with the emergence of instant offers from iBuyers,” BHGRE Winans President Mark McDonough said in a statement. “We protect home sellers by being their chief advocate, expert negotiator and skilled facilitator.”

With the platform, home sellers have the opportunity to compare offers from a variety of iBuyers including Opendoor, Zillow Offers, RedfinNow, Perch and Offerpad to see what they can actually net from a sale to each one. Giving brokerages this tool to include on their own website allows those brokerages to gain valuable seller leads.

In addition to seeing what the different iBuyers will offer – along with the fees associated with each sale – homeowners also get the opportunity to speak directly with an agent to get a sense of what the home would get on the open market.

“With Flex Move, home sellers can confidently accept an instant offer with the agent right by their side, guiding and advocating for them through the entire transaction,” McDonough added.

