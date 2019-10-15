Larry King lists opulent Beverly Hills mansion for $17M

Two months after announcing that his divorce from his seventh wife, Larry King listed the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion for $16.995 million. Westside Estate Agency’s Kurt Rappaport is the agent representing the sale.

The mansion, which the famous broadcaster and CNN host bought in 2007 for $11.75 million, is a real behemoth. It sits at 10,810 square feet and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms. It is protected by a high-security gate on a half-acre of hillside land, which features manicured gardens, a tile pool with fountains, multiple covered patios and a guesthouse.

The main house itself is built to resemble a Tuscan villa with a large skylit rotunda with a double staircase in the foyer. The formal living room has coffered ceilings, and the master suite has a fireplace and a private balcony. There’s also a there’s a gym and a game room with a bar, and luxury finishes throughout include imported Italian limestone, tile and Venetian plaster. Listing photos show plush velvet sofas, a gilded chandelier, and a portrait of King in the dining room, but it’s unclear if the furnishings and decor are part of the sale.

King, who first rose to prominence as a late-night television host in the 1970s, is one of the most recognized broadcasters in the country. He has won numerous awards, including two Peabodys and an Emmy, over the years. At 85 years old, he has been married eight times to seven women (he wed former wife Alene Akins twice). His marriage to Shawn King lasted 22 years.

