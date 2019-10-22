Sixty-three percent of Realtors are women, making it one of the most female-dominant industries; however, men dominate leadership roles. This three-generation real estate family bucked statistics 31 years ago by opening a female-owned brokerage. Here’s their take on how to help women rise to leadership.
3 generations of women lead this Texas real estate empire
A grandmother, mother and daughter trio have been running a successful Coldwell Banker franchise for 31 years — here’s what they have to say about breaking the glass ceiling in real estate
Comments