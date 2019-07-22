Kenya Burrell-VanWormer won the 2018 Inman Person of the Year award for leading HAR’s opposition to NAR’s proposed dues increase. Nikki Beauchamp, the president-elect for FIABCI USA, was one of the lone voices advocating for change when it came to restructuring, streamlining and cutting costs at the organization. Both women share their stories and what leadership means to them.
Against the grain: 2 female leaders shaking up the industry
These leaders’ stories show that when things get tough, when you take an unpopular position or when you threaten the status quo, you discover who you really are
