New-home sales fall in September

The number of new-home sales across the country fell by 0.7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000.

According to the latest residential sales report from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the number is just slightly below the August rate of 706,000 homes but 15.5 percent higher than the rate last year.

In total, the median sales prices of all new homes sold in September was $299,400 while the number of new homes for sale clocked in at 321,000. The numbers represent a slight dip from past months but still an upward trend overall.

