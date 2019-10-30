Choosing a memorable closing gift is an integral part of the transaction process and leaves a final impression for buyers and sellers to remember.

Now, Sotheby’s International Realty agents no longer have to search for holy grail of closing gifts. SIR’s parent company, Sotheby’s, on Monday announced the launch of its first-ever collection of 12 branded wines.

“For the last year, we have been working closely with some of our favorite producers, with whom we have teamed up to launch this series of wines, all of which are at attractive prices,” explained Sotheby’s on its Sotheby’s Wine retail site. “Each wine has been selected because it is high quality, very typical of the region and good value for money.”

“For example, the Sancerre is a classic Sauvignon Blanc from the region, crisp and fresh with good minerality, while the red and white Burgundies illustrate the best expressions of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir from the Cote de Beaune,” they continued.

The collection is surprisingly affordable with the cost of a single bottle ranging from $16.95 to $36.95. Consumers can also purchase cases of six to twelve assorted wines and champagnes that range from $150 to $325.

However, Sotheby’s agents won’t have to worry about the cost. In an email to Inman, a Sotheby’s International Realty spokesperson said “the wine will be available to our agents and real estate network for gifting purposes.”

New York Times food and wine writer Florence Fabricant said the wines are perfect for dinner and are “each a well-crafted, almost textbook example of a particular varietal, category and region, without suggesting great age-worthy distinction.”

Sotheby’s Own Label Collection wines can be purchased at Sotheby’s Wine locations in New York City or Hong Kong or ordered online.

