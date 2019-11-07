Create your own success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, where over 4,000 industry professionals gather to forge new relationships, share tactical takeaways and discover the latest technology to boost their bottom line. With hundreds of speakers, engaging sessions and can’t-miss networking events, Connect provides unlimited opportunities for agents and brokers to cultivate and grow their business.

Born and raised in Sweden, Fredrik Eklund came to America in his early 20s after dropping out of business school. He got by living in a one-room apartment with two roommates, selling food to tourists before earning his real estate license.

During his first year in the business, he sold more than $50 million worth of property. Today, he’s a staple of New York City real estate scene, beloved for his colorful personality and his signature high kick.

A top broker at Douglas Elliman and co-founder of the Eklund Gomes Team, Eklund is known as Manhattan’s “Broker to the Stars,” selling luxury penthouse apartments and mega-mansions to many of Hollywood and the music industry’s biggest names.

Eklund is also the star of the Emmy Award-nominated Bravo TV hit show, Million Dollar Listing New York.

Fredrik shared his story of how he went from selling sandwiches to house hunting with Jennifer Lopez at Inman Connect New York 2017. Watch the full video above.

