The National Association of Realtors (NAR) installed Vince Malta as its 2020 president on Monday, while also announcing its new leadership team at the 2019 Realtors Conference & Expo.

Malta, who has 40 years experience working in real estate, was serving as the association’s president-elect during 2019 and first vice president in 2018. He is a broker at San Francisco-based Malta & Co. and is the third generation in his family to work as a Realtor.

Along with general real estate experience, Malta has a long history at NAR. He served on the Board of Directors since 2002, was the vice president of government affairs since 2011 and testified before Congress multiple times. He has also served as the president of the California Association of Realtors and was named the state’s Realtor of the Year in 2007.

Currently, NAR has 800 board members and 1.4 million regular members.

Charlie Oppler, the CEO of Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty in Tenafly, New Jersey, has been installed as president-elect while Leslie Rouda Smith, a broker associate at Dave Perry-Miller & Associates in Dallas, steps up as first vice-president. John Flor will be NAR’s 2020 treasurer.

Mabél Gusmán and Christine Hansen have been installed as vice presidents of association affairs and advocacy, respectively. John Smaby, the 2019 president, was installed as immediate past president. See the full list of NAR’s regional vice presidents here.

