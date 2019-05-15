Real estate tech giant Zillow Group has been known to rattle Realtors on occasion, especially as it expands its iBuyer program, Zillow Offers, in which it buys homes for all-cash directly from consumers over the internet. But the CEO of the nation’s largest real estate trade group says the company doesn’t scare him too much.
NAR CEO says he's 'not terrified' of Zillow
Bob Goldberg told attendees of NAR's Midyear conference that he was more concerned about 'mom and pop' startups and 'guys or gals in the garage' building totally new disruptive products
Comments