Communication is critical for the success of any team and none-more-so than in the business of high-end real estate. Having an open and fluid line of communication with all team members is paramount, but also so is streamlining the process to ensure messages and emails are of importance and not time-wasting. With so many moving parts and team members always in motion, having a well-defined communications plan ensures a team is operating at its highest efficiency.

Constant Contact

There are several apps and programs marketed towards agent teams to assist streamlining communications since team members are always running in different directions and don’t often see each other or speak to each other for hours at a time.

We have tried various iterations and means of communication in search of an effective way to keep everyone in the loop, but have discovered that some of the old fashioned ways are the most effective. We use a shared calendar, so while we may not be with each other, we know where we all are at any given moment.

The entire team is on a text chain and message all day long, and we are all copied on every email, so everyone knows what’s happening with all listings, escrows, showings and marketing items at all times. Even if a task is not relevant to all team members, having a clear understanding of where we are in the process of a transaction or the status of a listing has a knock-on effect from our listing assistant, listing agents to transaction administrator. Additionally, if a team member is ever out-of-pocket and a client has a pressing question, any member of the team is armed with the knowledge to be able to address them accurately.

The real estate market moves fast and minutes matter in this business, so it is essential to have all information on hand at all times.

Divide, Conquer and Empower

As with any team running a successful business, you need to divide and conquer strategically. Most real estate teams have agents that work with buyers or sellers only, but beyond that, it is vital to identify who has strengths in other areas that will help elevate the business further. This can include networking, listing copywriting, photography direction, website updates, social media and many more.

These skills will naturally become known as time progresses, but to expedite the process upon adding members to the team, it is important to find what their interests are and what they perceive their strengths are. And then empowering members of the team to do their particular function with autonomy will help all accomplish more within a day and also limit the back and forth via text and email hence minimizing needless communication.

Getting into a groove can take time, but if team members feel empowered within their role, they will immediately know what to do once a request comes in and jump into action. When we get a new listing or open escrow, everyone automatically knows what’s next. This divide and conquer method allows us to manage our extensive inventory effectively. Additionally, creating a sense of empowerment in one’s job increases satisfaction.

Finding The Right Team Size

Every team will find their stride, but it is crucial to consider the size of the team and how lines of communication will be affected and if they need altering before adding team members. We prefer to keep our team small and have learned that when we have a high level of quality control, our staff can ensure that all clients are receiving a professional and personalized experience.

James Harris and David Parnes serve as Directors at The Agency and star on Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles. They specialize in high-end residential real estate and investment properties in Beverly Hills, Bel Air, Holmby Hills, Sunset Strip, Hollywood Hills, Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and Malibu.