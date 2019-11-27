The Weeknd drops $21M on Los Angeles 'mansion in the sky'

The Weeknd has closed a deal for an 18th-story Los Angeles penthouse for $21 million, according to reports.

The apartment, which takes up the 18th floor of the luxury Beverly West condo development, boasts four bedrooms and floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views of the ocean and the city. The 8,200-square-foot space comes with a chef’s kitchen, an in-unit gym, balconies with views and a spacious living room for entertaining.

According to Mansion Global, which first reported the sale, the songwriter told people involved in the deal that the condo was his very own “mansion in the sky.”

Jeff Hyland, Bill Simpson and Susan Pekich of Hilton & Hyland were the agents representing the Beverly West Developer while Angel Salvador of The Agency represented The Weeknd.

“In the last couple of years, the younger generation has gotten hip to the idea of vertical living,” Simpson told Mansion Global.

While Los Angles has no shortage of luxury real estate, the Beverly West deal is one of the most expensive condo sales in the city. Actress Candy Spelling’s $35 million purchase of a two-story penthouse in 2010 is the most expensive in Los Angeles to date, according to Mansion Global.

The Weeknd, whose given name is Abel Tesfaye, rose to fame for catchy hits including “Can’t Feel My Face,” “Earned It” and “I Feel It Coming.” He has won three Grammies and sold over 70 million records to date.

