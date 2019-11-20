Kanye buys 2nd Wyoming ranch

Kanye West seems to have taken a shine to the state of Wyoming. The provocative rapper and producer just purchased a second ranch in the state for $14,495,000.

Known as Bighorn Mountain Ranch, the 6,173-acre estate houses several cabins and lodges, mountain trails, canyons, creeks and hunting grounds. It also bears a striking resemblance to Monster Lake Ranch, another Wyoming ranch about 50 miles away that West and wife Kim Kardashian purchased in September. Dax Hayden, of Hayden Outdoors Real Estate, was the agent appearing on the Bighorn Mountain Ranch listing before it got marked as sold.

Neither West nor Kardashian have commented much on why they are snapping up properties in Wyoming one after the other. Some have speculated that West uses the secluded properties to write songs while others wondered whether West may be planning to relocate one or more of his business ventures on the properties. Earlier this month, news broke that West had already started building a 70,000-square-foot amphitheater on the first Wyoming property with plans to move the headquarters for his shoe and clothing company, Adidas Yeezy, to the ranch.

But whatever their reasons for snapping up property in Wyoming, the Wests are clearly enjoying the state. Earlier this week, Kardashian posted another photo of three of the couple’s kids, North, Chicago and Saint West, eating breakfast in Wyoming on Instagram— a move that, coupled with the purchase of the two ranches, may bring more tourists and real estate buyers to Wyoming.

“Since both Kanye and Kim are known for being tastemakers, it makes sense they would choose such a beautiful location — and will surely impact the demand in real estate markets of the surrounding areas,” Beatrice de Jong, consumer trends expert at Opendoor, told Realtor.com.

