Joe Pesci, the actor most famous for playing various gangsters and mafiosi, has listed his large New Jersey home for $6.5 million.

Located along the Jersey Shore in Lavallette, the home fronts the bay, had has direct water access and full views. It spans 7,200 square feet and has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a curving statement staircase, an eat-in kitchen with an island and an elevator. Outside, meanwhile, there’s a huge patio with a heated pool and a spa, as well as a private dock.

The house, which was built in 1990 and purchased by Pesci in 1994, is designed with an open layout and contemporary style, with glass walls and water views in nearly all of the rooms. The master suite has a private balcony, and there’s a bar room that Pesci decked out with movie posters (many featuring himself) and a pinball machine.

Actor Joe Pesci listed his Lavallette, New Jersey mansion for $6.5 million. The house sits at 7,200 square feet and has views of the bay from many of the rooms. It has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a curving staircase, an eat-in kitchen with an island and an elevator. The outside boasts a pool, a spa and a dock for sailboats. Pesci is best known for playing bad guys in films like “Home Alone,” “Raging Bull,” “Casino” and “Goodfellas.” Pesci is well-known among Lavallette locals. Michael Puccio of RE/MAX Central holds the listing. Pesci is officially retired but occasionally comes back to appear in Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro movies.

“This magnificent home proudly sits on the Bay and is a short bike ride to the ocean,” reads the listing description. “It also stunningly blends interior and exterior to create an entertaining showplace and also offers a tranquil retreat-like setting.”

Michael Puccio of RE/MAX Central holds the listing. Pesci, 76, was born in New Jersey to an Italian-American family. He is most known for bad guy roles in “Home Alone,” “Raging Bull,” “Casino” and “Goodfellas,” for which the actor received an Oscar in 1991. According to Realtor.com, Pesci is well-known to Lavallette locals — the actor has reportedly bought a home for his mother in the same town.

Pesci officially announced that he retired from acting back in 1999 but occasionally appears in films by close friends Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. He last starred in Scorsese’s 2019 crime drama “The Irishman.”

Email Veronika Bondarenko