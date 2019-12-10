Inman announced its new team of Ambassadors for Inman Connect New York, led by Ambassador Directors Laurie Weston Davis and Joe Schutt.
Inman Connect Ambassadors are real estate professionals selected for their outstanding work in the industry, dedication to the vision of Inman and work in raising the bar through education and events. The new group of Ambassadors represent the Inman community that makes Connect a one-of-a-kind event.
“Inman is its readers and the Ambassadors are our volunteer leaders who connect our community with one another through their selfless contribution to Connect,” Publisher Brad Inman said.
Davis and Schutt have been leading the Inman Ambassador program for the past four years, in recognition of their standout participation and commitment to the vision of the program.
“It’s a huge opportunity to meet and work with influencers in the real estate industry, doing something that I’m passionate about,” Davis said.
“I have met so many wonderful people through the Ambassador program. It has allowed me to connect thousands of people who often build lasting personal and professional relationships,” Boston broker Schutt said.
As the eyes and ears of Inman Connect, Ambassadors are committed to enhancing and sharing the Connect experience with attendees and non-attendees alike. They will provide live coverage and take you behind-the-scenes through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.
Say hello to the 2020 Inman Connect New York Ambassadors:
Bill Risser
VP Digital Strategy, Fidelity
Florida
@billrisser
Brad Allen
Managing Partner, Art of RE
South Carolina
Joe Schutt
Broker/Owner, Unit Realty Group
Massachusetts
@joeschutt
Joseph Magsaysay
Agent, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
Mississippi
@TheGuyMagsaysay / @the_joseph_magsaysay
Kellee Buhler
Broker, Compass
New York
@kelleebuhler
Laurie Davis
Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
North Carolina
@lauriewdavis
Lee Adkins
Head of Growth, Amplified Solutions
Georgia
@leeadkins
Melissa Salazar
Sales Representative, Royal LePage
Canada
@melissasalazar8
Nikki Beauchamp
Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Volkers
New York
@nikkibeauchamp
Quincy Clayton
Broker Associate, Coldwell Banker
Connecticut
@QuincyClayton
Rebecca Cavallaro
Associate Broker, Sotheby’s International Realty
New York
@RebeccaCNY / @rebeccacavallaronyc
Sasha Farmer
Owner, Story House RE
Virginia
@sashafarmer / @sashacville
Sean Carpenter
Director of Training, Coldwell Banker
Ohio
@seancarp
Tiffany Kjellander
CEO/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate
New Jersey
@tkjellander
Tim Hur
Managing Broker, Point and Honors
Georgia
@timhur7
Inman Connect New York takes place Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. This year’s event will be the largest in history and feature more than 250 standout speakers, incredible networking events and will deliver business breakthroughs and new relationships to last a lifetime.
Want the chance to be an Inman Ambassador in the future? A good starting point is to become an Inman Champion! Showcase your influence, and share your love for Inman Connect for a chance to attend Connect for free and be an Ambassador at a future event! Email samantha.carducci@inman.com for more details!
