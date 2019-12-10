Inman announced its new team of Ambassadors for Inman Connect New York, led by Ambassador Directors Laurie Weston Davis and Joe Schutt.

Inman Connect Ambassadors are real estate professionals selected for their outstanding work in the industry, dedication to the vision of Inman and work in raising the bar through education and events. The new group of Ambassadors represent the Inman community that makes Connect a one-of-a-kind event.

“Inman is its readers and the Ambassadors are our volunteer leaders who connect our community with one another through their selfless contribution to Connect,” Publisher Brad Inman said.

Davis and Schutt have been leading the Inman Ambassador program for the past four years, in recognition of their standout participation and commitment to the vision of the program.

“It’s a huge opportunity to meet and work with influencers in the real estate industry, doing something that I’m passionate about,” Davis said.

“I have met so many wonderful people through the Ambassador program. It has allowed me to connect thousands of people who often build lasting personal and professional relationships,” Boston broker Schutt said.

As the eyes and ears of Inman Connect, Ambassadors are committed to enhancing and sharing the Connect experience with attendees and non-attendees alike. They will provide live coverage and take you behind-the-scenes through Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Say hello to the 2020 Inman Connect New York Ambassadors:

Bill Risser

VP Digital Strategy, Fidelity

Florida

@billrisser

Brad Allen

Managing Partner, Art of RE

South Carolina

Joe Schutt

Broker/Owner, Unit Realty Group

Massachusetts

@joeschutt

Joseph Magsaysay

Agent, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

Mississippi

@TheGuyMagsaysay / @the_joseph_magsaysay



Kellee Buhler

Broker, Compass

New York

@kelleebuhler

Laurie Davis

Broker/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

North Carolina

@lauriewdavis

Lee Adkins

Head of Growth, Amplified Solutions

Georgia

@leeadkins

Melissa Salazar

Sales Representative, Royal LePage

Canada

@melissasalazar8

Nikki Beauchamp

Global Real Estate Advisor, Engel & Volkers

New York

@nikkibeauchamp

Quincy Clayton

Broker Associate, Coldwell Banker

Connecticut

@QuincyClayton

Rebecca Cavallaro

Associate Broker, Sotheby’s International Realty

New York

@RebeccaCNY / @rebeccacavallaronyc

Sasha Farmer

Owner, Story House RE

Virginia

@sashafarmer / @sashacville

Sean Carpenter

Director of Training, Coldwell Banker

Ohio

@seancarp

Tiffany Kjellander

CEO/Owner, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate

New Jersey

@tkjellander

Tim Hur

Managing Broker, Point and Honors

Georgia

@timhur7

Inman Connect New York takes place Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square. This year’s event will be the largest in history and feature more than 250 standout speakers, incredible networking events and will deliver business breakthroughs and new relationships to last a lifetime.

