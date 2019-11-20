Ron Peltier will take the stage at Inman Connect New York

Ron Peltier is one of the most powerful people in residential real estate, and this January, the Executive Chairman and CEO of HomeServices of America, Inc. (Berkshire Hathaway’s real estate division) will be taking the stage at Inman Connect New York for a one-on-one interview about what’s next.

With his insight and experience in virtually all aspects of the residential real estate industry, Peltier helped build HomeServices of America into a national presence, becoming only the second brokerage ever to pass $100 billion in annual sales volume.

A promoter of goodwill and innovation, Peltier has been widely recognized within the real estate and local business community. Most recently, he was named the Most Powerful Person in Real Estate in the 2019 Swanepoel Power 200 list.

Find out what Ron Peltier sees for the future of real estate, and don’t miss the chance to learn from one of the industry’s most influential figures at Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31 at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

