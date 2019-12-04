Follow the money at Inman Connect New York

This winter at Inman Connect New York, we’re taking our closest look ever at the disruption that’s raging in the world of real estate. Join venture capitalists, business journalists and founders of some of the most explosive, interesting startups, as we seek to learn where this wave is carrying us.

Merritt Hummer, principal at Bain Capital Ventures

Merritt Hummer joined Bain Capital Ventures in 2018 where she focuses on growth stage investments in fintech and real estate tech. Prior to Bain Capital Ventures, Hummer was an investor focused on late-stage venture and growth equity investments at Goldman Sachs.

Guy Gal, CEO of Side Inc.

Guy Gal (yes, that is his real name) is a tech entrepreneur, innovator and angel investor. Gal is the CEO and co-founder of Side, the only real estate brokerage that exclusively partners with top-producing agents to create, grow and power their businesses. He believes that the future of real estate is local, boutique, specialized and agent-owned.

Sean Black, founder and CEO of Knock



Sean Black is the co-founder and CEO of Knock, which is making trading-in a home as easy as trading in a car, bringing certainty, convenience and cost-effectiveness to homebuying and selling. Knock uses data science to price homes accurately, technology to sell them quickly and a dedicated team of local licensed experts to guide consumers through every step of the process. Black was also part of the founding team at Trulia where he was involved in the strategy, growth and revenue from inception.



Sahil Gupta, co-founder of Patch Homes

Sahil Gupta is the co-founder at Patch Homes, a modern finance company that helps homeowners tap into their home equity without selling or adding additional debt. Since launching less than two years ago, Patch has underwritten homes collectively worth over $2.5 billion and expanded into 11 markets in California and Washington with hopes to expand to 18 markets in additional states such as Utah, Colorado and Oregon.

Tim Heyl, founder and CEO of Homeward



Tim Heyl is the founder and CEO of Homeward, a startup which lets you to take your time, find your ideal home and make a competitive all-cash offer — all before you list and sell your current home. Heyl has been a real estate agent with Keller Williams for more than a decade, at an extremely high level. His team, The Heyl Group, ranked as the 25th most productive team in the Real Trends Thousand list.



Shiaval Shah, co-founder and CEO of Ribbon



Shiaval Shah is the co-founder and CEO of Ribbon, a homebuying platform backed by NFX, Bain Capital Ventures, Greylock and NYCA. Shah founded Ribbon after a career in finance and tech, including running strategic development for LendingClub. Growing up, his family worked in real estate managing properties, which inspired him to launch a real estate startup.

Carleton English, journalist at The Information

Carleton English is a New York-based reporter, covering Wall Street. English joined The Information in September 2019. Previously, she spent three years at the New York Post, where she covered hedge funds, markets and the stories behind some of Wall Street’s biggest personalities.

Joseph Brancato, regional managing p rincipal at Gensler

Joe is a Co-Managing Principal for Gensler’s Northeast and Latin America regions and Vice Chairman of the firm’s Board of Directors, where he sits on the Executive & Governance Committee and the Global Practice Committee. With vision and focus, Joe leads Gensler into new markets, providing leadership to the architecture, urban planning, and interior design studios, and identifying the challenges and potential value proposition of projects.

