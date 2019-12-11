We know you handle countless objections every day. In our ongoing quest to find the best handlers, we ask that you take this one-question survey to share your top strategies with the masses in our weekly Tuesday column.
This week’s situation: Your potential sellers want you to reduce your commission. What do you do?
We’ll compile a list of the top responses and post them on Inman next Tuesday.
