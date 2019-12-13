Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis just sold her Pacific Palisades home with a top-of-the-line kitchen for its full asking price of $7 million.

The house, which De Laurentiis bought for $6.9 million in 2015, sits at 6,500 square feet and was built new in the same year — no one except De Laurentiis has ever owned it. It has an open floor plan with glass walls that overlook the city and the Santa Monica Mountains, a master suite with a private balcony, a pool and a game room whose windows look onto the water from the pool. The outside comes with a sprawling patio and lawn area.

The kitchen is one of the home’s most unique and jaw-dropping features. It comes with sleek counters and tabletops, top-of-the-line professional cooking appliances and a 24-foot stone island that stretches throughout its length. The property’s open plan also leads into two dining rooms and a two-sided fireplace.

“Giada is looking to downsize and focus on a space for just her and her daughter,” listing agent Smith Cho of Compass told CNBC. Word on the street is that the celebrity chef has already purchased a 3,610-square-foot, midcentury modern in the same part of Pacific Palisades for $4.9 million this summer.

Now 49 years old, De Laurentiis rose to fame by starring in a series of cooking shows and is now best known for her Food Network Italian cooking show, “Giada At Home.” She also has a series of best-selling cookbooks, restaurants in Las Vegas and Baltimore, and a line of food products for Target while also appearing regularly as a co-host NBC’s “Today.”

