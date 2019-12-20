Conservative commentator and broadcaster Glenn Beck has slashed the price of his Texas mansion by more than $1 million after struggling to sell for a year and a half.

The 9,000-square-foot mansion in Westlake’s Vaquero Club golf community was built in 2004 in the French country house style, according to Realtor.com. Beck and his wife, Tania Beck, bought the home in 2012 for an undisclosed amount and listed it for $6.2 million in May 2018.

They have now lowered the price to $4.95 million, or what amounts to a roughly 20 percent discount.

Located at 2224 King Fisher Drive, the Westlake mansion boasts five bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a guest house, a pool with a diving area and a spa. Many of the rooms boast views of the golf course while the outside has several outdoor rest areas, a pergola with views of the course and a fire pit.

Compass’ Jeff Watson is the agent representing the property.

“Beautifully finished with stone and hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams, exquisite granite and stone counters, chiseled stone walls & elegant fireplaces throughout,” reads the listing.

Beck was best known for his self-titled one-hour news program on Fox News, which aired from 2009 to June 2011. After splitting from the news channel, he moved to Dallas and founded a conservative television and radio network called The Blaze. Throughout his career, Beck has espoused far-right views about topics such as healthcare and immigration while promoting conspiracy theories about President Barack Obama, George Soros and global warming.

