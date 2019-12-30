Wyze Labs, a startup that makes smart home cameras and other home security devices, has confirmed a series of data breaches that may have exposed as many as 2.4 million renters and homeowners worldwide.

The first breach exposed a database of customer email addresses and the emails of those who were given access to view the cameras online from Dec. 4 to Dec. 26, according to cybersecurity company Twelve Security. Some of the other information left unprotected included connection times, account and camera login tokens, and WiFi network names.

While investigating the leak, Wyze announced it had discovered a second data breach on Monday, according to CNN Business. While it said no customer passwords or financial information had been left exposed, it did not confirm what information had been left unprotected.

To address the problem, Wyze logged all of its users out of their accounts and has asked them to refresh and log back in. The company is in the process of investigating what caused the leak, Wyze co-founder Dongsheng Song announced in a blog post.

“We are working on an email notification to all affected customers and plan to release it in the near future,” Song wrote. “To balance thoroughness and speed, we will be sending the information that we have on hand and will provide further updates as we continue forward with our investigation.”

As smart home cameras gain popularity in homes and open houses, hacks and data breaches have also become more pervasive. Earlier this month, a hacker accessed a Mississippi family’s Ring camera and told their daughter he was Santa Claus.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.