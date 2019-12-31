Home prices in the U.S. jumped 0.2 percent month-over-month and 5 percent year-over-year in October, according to the latest data released Tuesday by the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA).

Every census division tracked by FHFA reported positive annual price gains, with the Mountain division climbing the most at 6.7 percent and New England reporting the slightest increase at 3.5 percent.

FHFA’s home price index measures changes in single-family house prices, using a weighted, repeat-sales statistical technique to analyze transaction data from Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Meanwhile, the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price NSA Index reported a 3.3 percent year-over-year increase in October for home prices, a slight uptick over last month’s increase.

