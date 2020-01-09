Kirstie Ennis’ story may have begun when she lost her leg after her helicopter went down in Afghanistan, but it certainly doesn’t end there. Even after more than 40 surgeries and the amputation of her leg, first below and then above the knee after a life-threatening infection, Ennis’ story is not defined by her injuries, but rather by her heroic spirit and determination to overcome them.



As a former Marine sergeant, 2019 ESPYs Pat Tillman Award recipient, non-profit founder, holder of three master’s degrees, competitive Paralympic snowboarder, mountaineering conqueror and role model, she’s a person whose life story has the power to change your life.



Now Ennis, a real estate adviser at Engel & Völkers, brings her story to Inman Connect New York, Jan. 28-31, at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square.

