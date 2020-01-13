RE/MAX on Monday launched its 2020 advertising campaign, which this year aims to highlight the experience, professionalism and expertise its agents bring to the real estate transaction.

The advertising campaign, which includes 11 video concepts across radio, digital, television and social media, centers around the slogan, “Don’t Worry, We’ve Done This a Million Times,” and builds off the company’s long-running “Sign of a RE/MAX agent” campaign.

“Buying or selling a home can be a confusing time, and no one has more experience navigating these obstacles and serving in the best interest of the consumer than RE/MAX agents,” Abby Lee, a senior vice president of marketing and communications for RE/MAX, said in a statement. “This year’s campaign showcases the invaluable benefits of working with a full-time, dedicated real estate agent in one of the largest financial transactions one will make in his or her lifetime.”

Starting Monday, agents can create personalized collateral centered around the campaign with their own name, photo, contact information and a short message. In February, agents will be able to create customizable videos to promote their own listings.

The campaign was created in partnership with digital advertising firm Camp + King. It’s the fifth consecutive year the two companies have worked together on advertising campaigns.

“We know that consumers want to work with an agent who has done their research, is easy to get in touch with, and is an expert in what they are talking about,” Emily Dillow, director of brand management and junior partner at Camp + King, said in a statement. “These spots communicate the message that a dedicated pro is the ally you want by your side when you’re looking to buy or sell a home.”

