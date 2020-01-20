Every year, nearly 4,000 real estate professionals invest in themselves and their businesses by attending an Inman Connect event. And many times, they don’t attend alone.

Group ticket packages have been an effective way for attendees to save on the cost of their registration. But it’s also a way to unlock exciting access and unique opportunities single ticket attendees don’t have.

Teams from companies such as Engel & Völkers, the Arizona Regional MLS, and House of Brokers have been among many groups that have seen the value in attending Inman Connect en masse. And this year at Inman Connect New York 2020, we’ll welcome more large groups traveling from outside the United States.

Amsterdam comes to “New Amsterdam”

Boris Geheniau is CEO of Fundament All Media in the Netherlands. The first time he came to Inman Connect was in 2009.

“Since that time, I have visited Inman Connect every year, taking an ever-growing group of innovative real estate professionals from the Netherlands. My absolute highlight was my talk I did in 2014.”

In 2019, Geheniau brought as many as 80 agents with him. This year, 40 real estate developers, marketers, agents, brokers, and investors will make the trip. But assembling the groups is more than sending around a sign-up sheet and meeting up in New York. Geheniau and his team diligently prepare for the event well in advance to maximize the experience for each person.

“We collect all the goals of our participants in preparation for Inman Connect. We translate the goals into individual programs and tips on which presentation and speakers to follow.”

Geheniau does this in the form of a custom document, translating the agenda into Dutch and also including helpful insights on the US real estate industry and how it differs from the Netherlands, as well as restaurants and sightseeing around Manhattan.

“Then during Inman Connect, we meet each day in our Holland Home [in Manhattan] and exchange the information each one of us gathered during the different sessions. Due to the language difference, the way we acquire information, and individual preferences, we all experience the general sessions differently.

The networking potential is enormous for our group. We supply all of our participants with our own badges, thus our participants can easily be identified. This has lead to a lot of friendships with US brokers, real estate developers and agents. During the stay in New York, smaller groups have meetings with brokerages and agents in the area to see how they work.”

Our northern neighbors expand their reach and their impact

For the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TREB), Inman Connect is a critical event in keeping its members up to date on the industry. And over 40 members, directors, and associates from the organization will attend this year.

“From things like emerging technologies and services, to leadership directions, success tracks and capital investment in the industry, this conference provides perspectives into diverse and very pertinent issues that affect all areas real estate,” said TREB CEO John DiMichele. “It helps to provide our Directors with a clearer understanding of what’s potentially ahead. And for individuals, it can provide differing viewpoints and how to succeed in the business.”

The event is also a powerful networking opportunity for the association. “It creates a platform for discussion and sharing of thoughts and ideas,” DiMichele shared. “If anyone in the industry has never been to this conference, they should seriously consider attending it for all of the above reasons and then some.”

New perks and parties await groups at Inman Connect

Officially, a group package consists of 5 or more people who buy a set of tickets together, securing a discount for their team or company. But the events team at Inman Connect is growing the VIP Group Tickets program every year.

This year, the package includes access to the Group Networking Party at Inman Connect New York, and larger groups like TREB and Fundament All Media will have a meeting with Brad Inman as well as additional perks such as branding and custom lanyards.

