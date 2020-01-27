Allen Hsu has purchased three homes, so he knows from experience that there is a lot that goes into the closing process. Closings involve multiple decision-makers, duplicate requests for information, and processes that are often unfamiliar to consumers.

His last closing was “very abrupt and confusing,” he said, recalling a last-minute request to stop by an office to sign papers and pick up the keys to the house after a period of absolutely no contact with the closing agent.

What was happening moment by moment? Who needed what document when? He had no visibility into it. And that escalated his sense of anxiety. “Since there are a lot of moving parts in buying a home, keeping track of the next step in the process is always hard,” he said.

Then Allen closed on a home with Endpoint.

Endpoint is a full-service, mobile-first title and escrow company, which provides a re-imagined closing experience for all parties in the real estate transaction, including allowing homebuyers and sellers to access all of their title and escrow information through the Endpoint mobile application.

The goal of the application is to keep all parties in the closing transaction informed through step-by-step guided interaction that informs them as to what is going to happen throughout the process, from the very beginning. Buyers and sellers are kept up to date on the status of their transactions through real-time notifications and updates. And they can access all their title and escrow needs in one place.

Mr. Hsu said he was “pleasantly surprised” by his experience with Endpoint throughout his home buying process. The mobile notary feature and e-signing were both game-changers, he noted.

Meanwhile, Endpoint’s web app and progress tracker helped to provide clarity. “Between the timeline, checklists, and email notifications, Endpoint added lots of transparency to the closing process,” he shared.

Endpoint’s consumer education is designed to strengthen the real estate client-agent relationship

The communication delivered by technology solutions like Endpoint can benefit the relationship between agent and client during the important closing process, as Allen’s experience exemplifies.

Because he was clearer on the steps to be taken during the closing, he said he didn’t have to constantly ask his busy agent what the next steps were. He was able to refer back to the closing process description on the Endpoint platform to stay on track and would discuss the upcoming item with his agent.

“Also, the information tidbits on each step allowed me to discuss them with my agent with some degree of knowledge, rather than as someone who didn’t know what was going on,” he added.

Allen is a Generation X-er and appreciated that he could use the convenient messaging option on the app to interact with Endpoint closing specialists and ask any questions he had about a certain task.

Today, Endpoint is poised to provide its re-imagined closing experience to more and more consumers like Allen Hsu. First American Financial Corporation has invested $30 million to drive the company’s development and growth. And after operating for a year with real estate consumers in Washington state, Endpoint will be rolling out in California and Arizona later in 2020.