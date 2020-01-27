Hours after Bryant’s death, eXp agent Baha Nabulsi joked about the athlete’s Realtor in a now-deleted post on the Facebook group Real Estate Mastermind.

Texas-based eXp agent Baha Nabulsi is in hot water after making a joke about Kobe Bryant a few hours after he, his daughter and seven other passengers died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on Sunday.

In a now-deleted post on Facebook group Real Estate Mastermind, Nabulsi shared a photo of Bryant and asked, “Who’s his realtor?” A screenshot of the post shows 59 angry and shocked reactions and 165 comments.

A few hours after the post was removed, eXp Designated Managing Broker Shelia Dunagan posted an apology in the Real Estate Mastermind group, saying the brokerage doesn’t “condone or support” Nabulsi’s actions and the agent will be “dealt with.”

“As the designated managing broker in Texas for eXp, let me apologize for the actions of one of my agents this evening,” Dunagan wrote. “The post nor the comments following by her are ones we condone or support.”

“Regardless of how famous someone is or any political affiliation or any other social standing, we choose as a company to see people as people first,” she continued. “A husband, son, father, and friend died in a horrific accident today. The fact that he was famous doesn’t mean anyone should try and make a joke of that loss.”

“The day we forget that is the day we have to wonder why we serve the public,” Dunagan concluded. “I apologize and this will be dealt with. Thank you to those of you who reached out.”

Group members applauded Dunagan, saying that Nabulsi often made odd comments in Real Estate Mastermind and was allegedly removed from the Lab Coat Agents Facebook group for the same thing.

“And unfortunately this wasn’t her first ‘go around,’” said group member Tracey Gazdik-Schmidt. “This one just supersedes any other.”

“That was the most disgusting post I’ve seen,” added Chad Bradford. “Glad it was dealt with.”

Dunagan and Nabulsi weren’t immediately available for comment, but Nabulsi has since deleted her LinkedIn and Instagram profiles. However, Nabulsi’s Facebook page, agent website and eXp-issued email are still active.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died Sunday morning after the helicopter they were riding in crashed into a hillside. The news of Bryant’s tragic and sudden death reverberated throughout the sports world, as Bryant was a celebrated two-time gold medalist, five-time NBA championship winner and 18-time All-Star team member.

In the years since his retirement, Bryant became an Oscar winner and founded the Mamba Sports Academy, which hosted sports and health programs for children and adults.

“Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act,” former president Barack Obama said in a public statement. “To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents.”

“Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day,” he added.

Update: Nabulsi has been fired. “eXp does not condone or support behavior that does not match our core values,” an eXp spokesperson told Inman. “In this instance, we reviewed the situation and terminated the agent. She is no longer an agent with eXp.”

Email Marian McPherson

