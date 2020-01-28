Real estate technology company Lone Wolf announced Tuesday the launch of Lone Wolf Insights, a data science solution that crunches back-office data and translates it into plain language for brokers.

“This is a brand-new solution to Lone Wolf, and one that our customers — and the industry at large — have been demanding,” Lone Wolf CEO Jimmy Kelly said in a statement. “Combining artificial intelligence with the power of human intelligence, Insights gives real estate leaders the kind of information they can take immediate action on and provides them much more direct control over their brokerage’s profitability.”

The platform takes data information, such as company profitability, gross commission income and other year-over-year trends, to create visualizations, forecasts and other insights. Brokers can use those insights to improve production and profitability.

It also removes the need for manual aggregation and analysis of data, by filtering data and drawing those conclusions using machine learning algorithms.

“We worked with a wide range of real estate thought leaders, experts and professionals, and together pinpointed a major blind spot in the industry: Identifying agents who need coaching and understanding what to coach them on,” Katy Pusch, product director of Insights at Lone Wolf, said in a statement.

“Before Insights, it was incredibly difficult for brokers and strategic leaders to get the real-time information they needed to influence their business.”

Insights fits into Lone Wolf’s entire ecosystem of technology products, including its back-office solutions, transaction management, forms and digital signature systems.

The release of Insights is the first of a number of new products the company plans to release in 2020, according to a spokesperson for Lone Wolf, including a new market place for its agent customers and a new version of the company’s back-office and accounting solution.

