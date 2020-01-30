Abby Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, FIFA World Cup champion and “The New York Times” bestselling author, told the ICNY crowd not to miss their opportunity to lead — from the front or from the bench.

Abby Wambach remembers how she felt after winning an ESPY Icon Award in 2016 along with fellow sports stars Kobe Bryant, who passed this week in a helicopter accident, and Peyton Manning: pissed.

She was grateful — We women we finally made it! she thought — but then she realized that the three of them were walking into very different retirements, she told conference attendees at Inman Connect New York Thursday in a session called “Unleashing Your Power to Change the Game.”

