Discrimination in real estate is a problem that is not going away, Valerie Alexander, CEO of Speak Happiness, pointed out at Inman Connect New York 2020.

Discriminatory practices in the real estate industry have been the topic of near constant discussion since last November, when Newsday published an explosive investigation that uncovered widespread bias among real estate agents on Long Island.

And for real change to take root, the industry needs to keep talking about discrimination because, as Valerie Alexander, CEO of Speak Happiness, pointed out at the Inman Connect New York 2020 presentation “Bias, Brain Science, and How to Overcome Discrimination in Real Estate,” ignoring the problem will not make it go away.

“All brains have bias,” Alexander said, explaining that humans are evolutionarily programmed to release the stress hormone cortisol when they encounter a person who is different or unfamiliar. “It’s not being aware of what your bias is and how it’s affecting your behavior and who it’s hurting.”

