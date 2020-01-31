Drew Uher, CEO of agent matching company HomeLight, suggests five must-have “apps” agents should offer consumers in their “app store.”

We see the headlines all the time: “Death of a real estate broker,” “Down with Realtors,” “Why some homebuyers are ditching a real estate agent and turning to startups.”

These are examples of news stories Drew Uher, CEO of agent matching company HomeLight, brought up at the beginning of a session called “Be The App Store, Not The App,” at Inman Connect New York Thursday. And he had an unsurprising opinion about them, given his customer base.

“These writers have no idea what they’re talking about,” Uher told conference attendees.

To prevent these headlines from coming true, Uher urged agents to “be the app store, not the app.”

