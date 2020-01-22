A partner at Caliber Associates hinted that his brokerage was being pursued by other rivals.

Bond New York Properties, a New York City-based real estate brokerage with four offices located in Manhattan, announced Wednesday it acquired Caliber Associates, a 54-agent rival for an undisclosed price.

“This strategic acquisition reinforces our position at the forefront of residential firms in New York City, and as we enter our 20th anniversary year, demonstrates the resilience of both our team and business model in a challenging real estate climate,” Noah Freedman, a co-founder of Bond, said in a statement.

Caliber Associates operates in Manhattan’s Midtown West area and was founded over 15 years ago by Shai Gruber. Gruber and his partner Levi Adir will both be joining Bond as managing directors, where they will oversee the 54-agents that made up their firm.

Gruber, who served as Caliber Associates’ principal broker, brings more than two decades of experience in residential and commercial real estate. Adir, formerly the director of operations for Caliber Associates, has more than 15 years of real estate experience.

In a statement, Adir hinted that other firms have been pursuing Caliber Associates, in a market that’s seen some consolidation, in the past year.

“We are excited for the opportunity to help our agents elevate their careers within the supportive, tech-forward, educational culture which Bond New York offers,” Adir said, in a statement. “The decision to bring Caliber under the Bond umbrella was rooted in our desire to strengthen our position amidst recent changes in the market, and after being aggressively sought after by other firms, we’re pleased we’ve chosen such a welcoming place to call our new home.”

Adir added, “Everyone from ownership to support staff has been extremely accommodating throughout this process and made the transition easy for [Gruber], myself, and our entire team.”

