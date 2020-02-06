It’s a truism that a picture is worth a thousand words. That’s why infographics came into existence. Here’s why you should use them in your marketing.

If you’re a real estate agent who’s considering using infographics in your marketing but aren’t sure where to start, this post is for you. Most people are visual and absorb information quickly and intuitively from graphics. That’s why designers and communications professionals created infographics. They’re a way to convey complex information efficiently and in a fun way.



Infographics are nothing to be intimidated by. But they do require some thought and tracking to ensure your message comes across quickly and effectively.

What makes a good infographic?

An infographic, when done well, can serve multiple purposes. It quickly conveys information to an audience. It can attract new customers, emphasize your brand, grow your reputation, generate social media impressions, and spur interaction with brokers and potential clients.

How to create an infographic



Think simple yet eye-catching.

Save time with templates. Many infographics are readily available online, like through Visme and Shutterstock. Search “icon libraries” or “infographics.”



If your infographic needs to be custom designed, you’ll want to work with a graphic artist. To ensure you get what you envision, take the time to give them the back story on what you’re trying to convey. Discuss colors, style, etc.

Graphic artists are visual people, so it helps to show them the style you prefer. Google “infographics,” view “images,” and find a few that you think represent the look and feel you’re going for. Share these with your graphic artist.

Get feedback. Finally, before you include the infographic in your marketing collateral, run it by some friends and family to see if they get it. If so, run with it!

Where and when to post your infographic

Here is an example of a good infographic that quickly tells us where and when to post your infographic. You can also include an infographic in an email blast, on your blog, and even repurposed in direct mail or postcards.

Be sure to track your results

One of the most important aspects of an infographic is tracking the results. And to make sure you get the most out of it, publish the infographic on your company website on a landing page or in its own blog post. This will essentially provide one primary link, driving all views and backlinks to one place — your website. From there you can easily check your own website analytics to determine the success of the post.

According to an article called “Pro Tips to Track Results From Infographics,” you should also track the value of back links, use social share counters, and do a reverse image search on Google.



Look to the experts for some inspiration

The National Association of Realtors offers a wealth of infographics and interactive data visualizations to inspire you. Simply do a search for “infographic” on Inman.com, and you’ll find hundreds of articles that mention infographics and each can spark a new idea.

Market snapshots, design trends, staging tips, and costs of remodeling are popular infographics that your clients might be interested in. Get creative! Nobody knows your clients and local market better than you.

Do you have a good infographic to share? Send me a link in the comments.

Troy Palmquist is the founder and broker of The Address in Southern California. Follow him on Facebook, or connect with him on LinkedIn.