Almost everyone starts out their real estate career by reaching out to their sphere of influence, sending a business card and a handwritten note. Here are five strategies that will allow you to make those same contacts while emphasizing what you have done as a real estate agent, rather than what you haven’t done.
5 newbie marketing tactics that make you seem experienced
Just because you’re new, doesn’t mean you have to sound like it. Here’s how to market yourself effectively — even if you just passed the test
