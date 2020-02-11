A Hollywood Hills home where Judy Garland once lived with husband Vincente Minnelli has hit the market on the same week that Renée Zellweger brought home an Oscar for playing the iconic actress on screen.

Listed for $6.129 million, the five-bedroom mansion overlooks the hills and is full of storied Hollywood history. Garland, Minnelli and their daughter Liza Minnelli all lived in it from 1944 to 1948, Realtor.com reports. It was built in 1941 by John Elgin Woolf in the Hollywood Regency Style popular among the top film stars of the day.

A house where Judy Garland once lived is up for sale in the same week that Renée Zellweger brought home an Oscar for playing the iconic actress on screen. Listed for $6.129 million, the five-bedroom mansion overlooks the hills and is full of Hollywood history. It even has a secret room known as the "Judy Garland suite" hidden behind a bookshelf. The outside boasts a swimming pool, a 1,100-square-foot pool house and a patio with a fire pit. Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing. The movie "Judy," which came out last year and tells the story of Garland during the last year of her life, has been widely praised in film circles and earned Zellweger a "best actress" Oscar.

That means plenty of storybook features — views of Los Angeles, floor-to-ceiling windows, sprawling staircases, a fireplace and even secret room known as the “Judy Garland suite.” Hidden behind a bookshelf, it’s a spacious bedroom with a walk-in closet and a dresser that used to belong to Garland. To keep up with the times, the home has been renovated to feature modern kitchen and bathroom appliances while retaining its old-school glamour style.

On the outside grounds, visitors will find a swimming pool, 1,100-square-foot pool house and a patio with a fire pit. Rooms have views of both the hills and the city below.

Alexandra Pfeifer of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties holds the listing. After Garland and her family moved out, comedian Wally Cox, Sammy Davis Jr. and rock group The Band all lived in the home at different times in history.

“Judy,” a biopic that hit theaters last year, tells the story of Garland during the later phase of her life. The movie has been widely praised by moviegoer and film critics and Zellweger received an Academy Award in the “best actress” category for her work portraying one of Hollywood’s most iconic singers and dancers.

Email Veronika Bondarenko