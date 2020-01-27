A Tuscan-style estate that was featured in HBO’s “Entourage” has sold for $5.32 million after two months on the market.

Located in California’s Encino, 5266 Amestoy Avenue appeared as the home of character Vincent Chase in the seventh season of the popular show about an actor trying to reclaim star power. Listing agent Jill Krutchik, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, told NBC that both the exterior and the interior were used to film scenes from the show.

Indeed, the home is fit for a high-flying actor. The entire space sits at more than 9,000 square feet of and boasts a gated courtyard, a pool and multiple patios and verandas. The inside includes seven bedrooms, a chef’s kitchen, six fireplaces, 22-foot ceilings, a bar, sun room and separate wings for the master bedroom and children’s rooms.

A Tuscan-style estate that was featured in HBO's "Entourage" sold for $5.32 million after just two months on the market. Located in California's Encino, 5266 Amestoy Avenue appeared as the home of character Vincent Chase in the seventh season of the popular show. It sits at over 9,000 square feet of space and comes with a gated courtyard, a pool, its own generator as well as multiple outdoor spaces. The seven bedrooms, a chef's kitchen, six fireplaces, 22-foot ceilings, a bar, a sun room and separate wings for the master's bedroom and the children's rooms. Both the exterior and the interior were used to film scenes from the show. "Entourage," which aired from 2004 to 2011, centers around Chase as he and two friends try to restart their Hollywood careers. It is inspired by the life of actor Mark Wahlberg. The home was chosen to look like the mansion of a high-flying star. "Situated on a flat street to street lot of almost an acre, you can indulge in the ultimate Southern California lifestyle with rolling lawns, relaxing pool, oversized spa, al fresco dining and entertaining," reads the listing description. Listing agent Jill Krutchik, of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, represented the property. The buyer, meanwhile, chose to remain anonymous.

A family room with a massive fireplace and a bar table are meant to serve as the center of the house where friends and family gather. The space is also decked out with smart home technology and its own heat generator in the case of a power outage. It was listed in November 2019 for $5.5 million and sold to a buyer who has chosen to remain anonymous.

“Entourage,” which aired from 2004 to 2011, centers around Chase as he and his friends navigate Hollywood with the help of agent Ari Gold. It is loosely based on the life of actor Mark Wahlberg and, after the popularity of the series, inspired a 2015 film.

“Situated on a flat street-to-street lot of almost an acre, you can indulge in the ultimate Southern California lifestyle with rolling lawns, relaxing pool, oversized spa, al fresco dining and entertaining,” the listing description reads.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.