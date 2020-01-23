The home of former president Ronald Reagan and his first wife, Jane Wyman, his hit the market in the Los Angeles area for $6.75 million.

The Colonial-style home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Little Holmby was built in 1938 and, sometime in the 1940s, purchased by the couple, according to the Los Angeles Times. At the time, both were Hollywood actors, with Reagan starring in films such as “The Voice of the Turtle” and “John Loves Mary.” Wyman had recently signed a contract with Warner Brothers.

Reagan would go on to become the 40th president of the United States while Wyman continued to act late into her life.

The house sits at 6,153 square feet and in 1938 cost $12,800 to build. Almost all of its original structure remains unaltered — two stories, a whitewashed brick interior and black shutters.

The interior boasts 12-foot ceilings, an oval foyer, a den with a wet bar and an elevator between the two floors. Paul Williams, an architect who designed homes for stars such as Frank Sinatra and Lucille Ball, designed the home, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The five bedrooms retain the high-luxury style of the 1940s with patterned wallpaper, upholstered furniture and, in some cases, matching drapery. The outside, meanwhile, has a brick patio, a terrace, a pool surrounded by grass and a four-car garage.

After Reagan and Wyman divorced in 1949, the house went to Wyman and remained her property long after. It was last sold privately for $6.45 million in 2018.

Brent Watson and Marco Salari of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage hold the listing.

