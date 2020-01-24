Comedian and Saturday Night Live alum Will Forte has sealed the deal on a stunning $6.25 million waterfront property off California’s coast.

The 1.4-acre, 3,612-square-foot home first hit the market in 2016 for $7.5 million, Realtor.com reported. It was built in 1980 and sits in between two inlets on the enclave of Otter Cove in Carmel. Some of its most stunning features include multiple decks and a staircase that leads to a private beach.

On the outside, the home has several outdoor seating areas and a granite, glass, and redwood exterior. The interior has floor-to-ceiling glass windows with views of the ocean, wall paneling, a living room with a fireplace and a professional chef’s kitchen. It also has three bedrooms and several dens and office spaces.

Comedian and SNL graduate Will Forte has sealed the deal on a stunning $6.25 million waterfront property off California's coast. The 3,612 square-foot estate has first hit the market in 2017 for $7.5 million and been slashed in price a few times since then. It sits between two inlets in Carmel's Otter Cove and has a staircase that leads to a private beach. The Otter Bay area is isolated and known for its stunning ocean views and privacy. Sotheby's International Realty Tina Carpenter worked with Forte while Mary Hawley of KW Bay Area Estates represented the buyer, who chose to remain anonymous.

Forte, 49, rose to fame by creating and appearing as the “MacGruber” character on Saturday Night Live in the early 2000s. He has since written and starred in “The Last Man on Earth,” a sitcom about a virus that kills off humanity and leaves only a few people behind.

Otter Cove is an isolated part of California coast known for stellar ocean views and all kinds of marine life. It was once frequented by artists but, given the boom of California’s real estate prices in the last decade, is now more frequently home to the rich and famous. According to Redfin, an average house in Carmel now commands $1.5 million.

Sotheby’s International Realty Tina Carpenter worked with Forte while Mary Hawley of Keller Williams Bay Area Estates represented the buyer, who chose to remain anonymous.

Email Veronika Bondarenko

Are you ready for what the industry holds in 2020? Inman Connect New York is your key to unlocking opportunity in a changing market. At Connect you will gain insight into the future, discover new strategies and network with real estate’s best and brightest to accelerate your business. Create your 2020 success story at Inman Connect New York, January 28-31, 2019.

Agenda | Speakers | Past Connect Videos

Thinking of bringing your team? There are special onsite perks and discounts when you buy tickets together. Contact us to find out more.