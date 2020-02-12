Known for his extravagantly over-the-top Los Angeles mansions, film-producer-turned-developer Nile Niami has just sealed a deal for his 20,500-square-foot Opus mansion in Beverly Hills.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Niami found the buyer for the property on his own. Together with the custom Italian furniture and cars inside, the Opus sold for just over $50 million.

The mansion, which Niami built with architect Paul McClean in 2017, was originally listed for $100 million. It boasts seven bathrooms, 11 bedrooms, two swimming pools, two kitchens, a 20-foot waterfall, a vault of Cristal champagne and a garage with a gold Lamborghini Aventador Spyder and a gold Rolls Royce Dawn.

Prior to Niami’s sale, the property was represented by Rayni and Branden Williams of Hilton & Hyland. The property sits on on what’s known as “Billionaire’s Row,” a North Hillcrest street with some of the most expensive houses in California.

While the first $100 million listing was likely a strategy to draw attention to the home with an extra-large price tag, even at $50 million the sale is still one of the most expensive in Los Angeles this year.

Despite an unpredictable and at times floundering luxury market, Niami has been investing vast sums of money into ultra-high-end projects. He just finished developing a 100,000-square-foot Bel Air mansion that he named “The One” and hopes will be the most expensive residential sale in America with its $500 million price tag.

