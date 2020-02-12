The general consensus from two panels at Inman Connect New York was that every brokerage’s situation with agent compensation is highly specific.

Agent salaries and compensation is one of the most controversial topics in real estate. The general consensus from Inman Connect New York 2020 is that each brokerage’s situation is highly specific. But all work best when teams collaborate on a common goal.

“The value proposition is the conversation — coaching, training and providing them the necessary support, systems and more than enough leads, so they can focus on their most dollar-productive activities to hit their individual financial goals, then helping each agent stay on track for these goals,” said Sue Adler, CEO of the Sue Adler Team at Keller Williams Realty.

