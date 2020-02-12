The Tanner family home is not proving to be an easy sale.

After nearly a year on the market, the San Francisco Victorian home used to taped the iconic family sitcom has been cut down by $500,000. Originally listed for $5.999 million, it is now up for sale for $5.499 million.

The home, located at 1709 Broderick Street, was built in 1883 by Charles Hinkel Lewis. It exemplifies the type of Victoria Italianate home that has now come to be synonymous with San Francisco architecture — three stories, bay windows and a flat front of light walls.

Inside, it boasts 3,728 square feet, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The kitchen and bathrooms have been modernized while the floor plan makes use of natural light through numerous skylights, crown moulding and high ceilings. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet while the kitchen has royal blue cabinetry, subway tile and a wet bar.

Rachel Swann of The Agency is the listing agent representing the property. It is currently owned by “Full House” creator Jeff Franklin, who bought it for $4 million in 2016, and had originally planned to turn it into an homage to “Full House” fans — he even went so far as to paint the front door back to the red it was during the filming of the show.

Still, Franklin curbed his plans (the door is now back to its original color) and decided to sell the property instead. “Full House” ran on ABC from 1987 to 1995 and returned to Netflix as the “Fuller House” sequel in 2017.

