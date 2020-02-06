The parent company of realtor.com owner Move also said revenue from its real estate services declined 5 percent year-over-year.

News Corp., the parent company of realtor.com owner Move, announced Thursday that it brought in $2.48 billion in revenue during the final three months of 2019 — a figure that falls slightly short of analysts’ expectations.

The company — which is best known for owning The Wall Street Journal — also revealed Thursday that its revenue declined 6 percent year-over-year during the quarter that ended on Dec. 31. News Corp.’s net income during that period was $103 million, compared to $119 million during the same time in 2018.

Leading in to Thursday’s announcements, analysts had expected News Corp. to have earned $2.49 billion in revenue, which would have represented a dip of 5.2 percent. Ultimately the company came close, but didn’t quite hit those numbers.

During a phone call to discuss the earnings with investors, News Corp. CEO Robert Thomson acknowledged that the numbers were “somewhat soft” but said that they were “anticipated.”

Additionally, the company reported that revenue from its real estate services division fell 5 percent year-over-year to $17 million. Revenue at Move fell 1 percent year-over-year, which the company attributed to “lower revenues from software and services.”

However, there was some good news from the firm’s real estate business: there were more visitors to realtor.com. The company’s earnings report revealed that in the final months of 2019 realtor.com’s mobile and web-based sites had about 59 million unique users, representing a 9 percent increase year-over-year. Mobile traffic represented more than half of those users.

Thomson added during his call that realtor.com also grew compared to competitors such as Zillow. And he said that “indicators for the property market are encouraging,” indicating the company’s real estate businesses should have productive quarters in the coming months.

Prior to the earnings report, News Corp. shares were trading at just below $14.50 per share — which was up both for the day and year-over-year. The stock ticked up slightly after hours in the first minutes after the earnings were announced.

News Corp. fell short of analyst expectations the last time it reported earnings, in November, when it revealed it brought in $2.34 billion in revenue. However, the company also said at the time that Move saw revenue grow during the quarter.

News Corp. has had a mixed record over the past year when it comes to earnings. Last February, the company beat analyst expectations when it announced that its revenue had grown 21 percent year-over-year. Three months later, however, the firm fell short of expectations, though it did tout “healthy growth” for its real estate service businesses.

Then in August, News Corp. once again beat analyst expectations, but in November fell short the final time it reported earnings in 2019.

News Corp. acquired Move in 2014 in a $950 million-deal. It continued beefing up its real estate business in 2018, when it bought Opcity, a real estate lead generation technology platform.

Update: This post was updated after publication with additional information from News Corp.’s earnings report and call to investors.

