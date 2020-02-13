North Texas Real Estate Information Systems’ 38,000 agent and broker subscribers will have access to three of eight products in Remine’s “MLS 2.0” platform.

Real estate brokerages nationwide have long asked for the ability to push their listings to their local multiple listing service from their own back-end systems. That dream may soon become reality for 38,000 agents and brokers in the Lone Star State.

North Texas Real Estate Information Systems Inc. (NTREIS) has partnered with real estate tech firm Remine, bringing on its add-edit tool — set to be released in the second quarter — and its Real Estate Standards Organization (RESO)-compliant Web API.

The deal means NTREIS subscribers can either continue to use the MLS’s current CoreLogic Matrix system for listing management or can alternatively use Remine’s add-edit tool. NTREIS’s back-end system remains Matrix.

“This offers an opportunity for agents to upload a listing using a different module. Think of it as front end of choice,” NTREIS CEO John Holley told Inman in a phone interview.

Additionally, “a broker that has a back-end system will be able to use that back-end system to load a listing” and push it to Remine’s add-edit tool to push it to the MLS, he added, noting that agents would prefer not to have to switch between systems and stay in their broker’s back-end system. “That is the goal.”

Remine’s add-edit tool was developed with data accessibility and consistency in mind, Remine COO Jonathan Spinetto told Inman via email.

“This means that listing information is pushed from Remine to the MLS database from any desktop, mobile, and API — making information available across all platforms. In addition, the power of our RESO-based listing input API allows vendors and brokers to submit listings via their internal tools and products,” he said.

Remine’s add-edit tool will also make starting and completing listings on a mobile device easier, according to Holley. NTREIS subscribers can currently use Matrix on mobile devices but the interface is “difficult,” while Remine’s offers “a little more responsive design,” he said.

“We live in a day and age where consumers expect to see their real estate professional leveraging technology that is intelligently designed,” Holley said in a press release. “Today’s consumers demand ease of use and take comfort in knowing that something won’t be scribbled down incorrectly — that a leaf of paper, tied to their future, can’t simply be misplaced.”

Using Remine’s native app, an agent can start a listing from their phone and it will sync with their desktop and MLS system, allowing the agent to save time and never lose data, Spinetto said. Using the app, agents can also invite a photographer and upload unlimited high-resolution images, videos and virtual tours, he added.

The app “dramatically speeds the time it takes to create a listing,” Remine CEO Mark Schacknies said in a statement.

Remine launched its RESO platinum-certified API product in December 2019, which the company said “makes it simpler for MLSs to manage, distribute and track their data securely, while also providing detailed reporting to brokers so they can monitor and manage their data in a transparent manner.”

NTREIS began to offer subscribers access to the Remine platform in 2017 and in 2019 upgraded to Remine Pro shortly after the product launched, offering subscribers Remine’s full set of search, prospecting, and client engagement tools as well as enhanced public record data.

“The combination of Remine’s products (Remine Pro, Remine Add/Edit, and Remine RESO Web API) allows an agent to search, collaborate, investigate, submit listings, and edit listings all on a modern workflow. Remine’s tools bring a new era of ease of use and daily efficiencies to all NTREIS subscribers,” Spinetto told Inman.

“Having NTREIS adopt our add/edit and API products reflects the necessity for innovative end-to-end solutions,” he added in a statement.

Asked whether its “MLS 2.0” platform, which Remine initially said would debut in third-quarter 2019, had launched, Spinetto said the company refers to Remine’s entire product suite as MLS 2.0, including eight products: Remine Pro, Remine Add/Edit, Remine Docs+ (a transaction management, document creation, and e-signature solution), Remine API, Remine Database, Remine Assurance (a compliance solution), Remine SSO, and a Remine MLS Consumer Website.

When an MLS brings on all eight products, that’s what Remine considers a full Remine MLS implementation, according to Spinetto.

“We structured the Remine platform in this agile, modular way to enabled MLSs to assemble the product suite as they go. We understand the business and change management aspects facing MLSs — which is why we provide the option of adopting any combination of the products or doing a full product suite implementation at once,” Spinetto told Inman.

More than 50 MLSs have deployed Remine’s core platform, which first launched in 2017, and certain MLSs such as NTREIS and First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) are rolling out some of the eight products. Inman has asked Remine when MLS 2.0 officially launched and if any MLS has launched all eight products. We will update this story if and when we hear back.

