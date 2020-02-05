Experts said Friday that the multiple listing service landscape is likely to see continued technology innovation, as well as consolidation, in the future.

The multiple listing service (MLS) landscape has changed rapidly in recent years, but experts believe that the pace of disruption is only going to pick up in the future.

“The billions of dollars that have been deployed year-over-year is here to stay,” Leo Pareja, co-founder and president of real estate software company Remine said. “You can either be disrupted, or you can innovate from inside.”

Pareja and John DiMichele, CEO of the Toronto Real Estate Board, were both part of a panel discussion, titled “Building the MLS of Tomorrow,” at Inman Connect New York. During the conversation, Pareja explained that the MLS world faces a number of challenges. To find out why, tune in to the video above, or read the original article here.

