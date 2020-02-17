Oscar-winning actor Anthony Hopkins is selling his Malibu home — which narrowly escaped a wildfire — for $11.5 million.

The property, which sits on an acre of land overlooking a cliff between Zuma Beach and Point Dume, is made to look like an English Manor on the coast of California. According to the Wall Street Journal, the home narrowly escaped damage in the Woolsey Fire that ravaged the area in the fall of 2018. The house next door was completely destroyed as the wildfire raged and caused a mudslide that eroded some of the cliff.

The house boasts 4,000 square feet, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two fireplaces, a pool and ample views of the ocean. Hopkins has owned the property since 2001, when he bought it for around $3.8 million, and has used it as a get-away. Due to Hopkins’ desire for privacy, not many photos of inside the home are published online.

Santiago Arana of The Agency is the listing agent for the property. He told the Wall Street Journal that Hopkins’ decision to sell was prompted by a desire to be closer to Los Angeles. (The house is about an hour’s drive from the city.)

Born in a Welsh village, Hopkins first rose to fame by playing in British theater productions in the 1960s. Over the years, he has been knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and received numerous awards and accolades for his acting work including an Academy Award for the 1992 movie “Silence of the Lambs” and, most recently, his portrayal of Pope Benedict XVI in “The Two Popes.”

